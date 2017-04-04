Population Media Center Responds To U.S. Withdrawing Funds For UNFPA

The Trump administration has said that the United States will be withdrawing funding for the United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA – an organization that promotes family planning and maternal and child health around the world, and is supported voluntarily by various government contributions.

Bill Ryerson, president of the Vermont-based Population Media Center – which works on education programs to stabilize growth around the world – spoke to Vermont Edition on Tuesday about this recently announced withholding of funds for UNFPA.

