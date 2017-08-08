Porter Medical Center Rebounding From A Tumultous Year

Middlebury's Porter Medical Center hit a low point in 2016. In the process of instituting cuts to deal with serious financial losses, staff morale suffered.

More than one-quarter of the center's nurses left, along with half of the center's primary care physicians. The center's president also stepped down. Since then Porter has been recruiting and rebuilding. The changes include joining the University of Vermont Health Network.

We'll talk to Porter President Dr. Fred Kniffin and Alice Leo, president of the Porter Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, to find out where things stand financially and how the medical center has addressed staffing and morale issues.

