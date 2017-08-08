Porter Medical Center Rebounding From A Tumultuous Year

4 hours ago
  • Porter Medical Center has faced staffing and budget problems not uncommon among small community hospitals.
    

Middlebury's Porter Medical Center hit a low point in 2016. In the process of instituting cuts to deal with serious financial losses, staff morale suffered. 

More than one-quarter of the center's nurses left, along with half of the center's primary care physicians. The center's president and CEO also stepped down. Since then Porter has been recruiting and rebuilding.  The changes include joining the University of Vermont Health Network.

We'll talk to current Porter President and CEO Dr. Fred Kniffin and Alice Leo, president of the Porter Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, to find out where things stand financially and how the medical center has addressed staffing and morale issues.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Porter Medical Center Lays Off 8 Nurses In An Effort To Stabilize Finances

Feb 18, 2016


Porter Medical Center in Middlebury has laid off eight registered nurses. The small community hospital has lost $11 million since 2012. 

Porter Medical Center Interim Leader Appointed Permanent CEO

Oct 7, 2016

The board of Porter Medical Center announced Friday morning that its members voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Fred Kniffin as permanent CEO. Kniffin has served as the Middlebury hospital’s interim CEO for the past six months.

Porter Medical Center Interim CEO: 'We're In A Rebuilding Phase'

Oct 6, 2016


This summer, Porter Medical Center's board of directors announced that the hospital may become a partner of the University of Vermont Health Network. The announcement comes after Porter's financial issues and layoffs made news back in February, though the current interim CEO says now that Porter is in the process of "rebuilding."

Middlebury's Porter Medical Center Will Join The UVM Health Network

Mar 16, 2017


The members of Porter Medical Center voted Wednesday to affiliate with UVM Health Network. The Middlebury hospital will be re-branded as UVM Health Network–Porter Medical Center.

Porter Medical Center CEO Resigns, After 8 Months On Job

Mar 18, 2016


The CEO of Porter Medical Center in Middlebury resigned Friday.

Lynn Boggs told staff in an email that she submitted her resignation to the board of directors, adding that it was a challenging time for the organization and she wished them well.