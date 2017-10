The most exciting part of the baseball season has begun – it’s the playoffs! Eight teams are battling to play in the World Series.

Will the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox meet in the American League Championship Series? Our special sports panel will discuss the outlook for the playoff teams.

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Send your questions or comments to vermontedition@vpr.net.