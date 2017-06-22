Related Program: 
Pot And Education Spending: What Happened In This Week's Veto Session

    The veto session this week was preceded by weeks of negotiations.
Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers could have overridden two vetoes when they returned to Montpelier on Wednesday. The governor's veto of a pot legalization bill stands, but legislators did strike a deal to approve the state budget. However, their compromise with Gov. Phil Scott puts school boards on the hook to find cost savings.

We look at the politics and secret negotiations that went into reaching both of these decisions with Statehouse reporters Alicia Freese of Seven Days, Elizabeth Hewitt of VTDigger and April McCallum of the Burlington Free Press.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 23, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

State Budget Compromise Leaves School Districts Scrambling

Districts that have already negotiated employee health care plans, like the one that includes Stowe Middle and High School, will face some tough financial choices as a result of the budget compromise in Montpelier.
Democratic lawmakers and Republican Gov. Phil Scott finally got a budget compromise on Wednesday, but in doing so, they’ve created a whole new set of financial dilemmas for school districts across Vermont.

Scott, Lawmakers Will Force Schools To Cut Budgets

Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders announced details of a compromise Wednesday that will require school districts across Vermont to cut spending by $13 million over the next two years.
School districts across Vermont will be forced to reduce spending by $13 million over the next two years as part of a compromise in Montpelier that has cleared the political logjam holding up passage of the state budget.

Vermont House Blocks Pot Bill; No Chance For Legalization In 2017

Many House Republicans and some Democrats voted to block consideration of a new marijuana bill.
Backers of a new marijuana legalization bill say they’re very disappointed that many members of the House Republican caucus and a number of Democrats voted to block consideration of the legislation in Wednesday’s veto session.