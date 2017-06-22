Pot And Education Spending: What Happened In This Week's Veto Session

Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers could have overridden two vetoes when they returned to Montpelier on Wednesday. The governor's veto of a pot legalization bill stands, but legislators did strike a deal to approve the state budget. However, their compromise with Gov. Phil Scott puts school boards on the hook to find cost savings.

We look at the politics and secret negotiations that went into reaching both of these decisions with Statehouse reporters Alicia Freese of Seven Days, Elizabeth Hewitt of VTDigger and April McCallum of the Burlington Free Press.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 23, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.