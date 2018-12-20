Pot, Guns, Elections And More: Vermont's Top News Stories Of 2018

Live call-in discussion: What a year in news in Vermont. Home-grown recreational marijuana became legal. Mid-term elections drew many more voters than expected, even in the August primary. Act 46 had many communities concerned. And now the Bernie 2020 guessing is in full swing. We'll talk to some of Vermont's top reporters about the state's big news stories from 2018.

Joining us are:

April McCullum, Burlington Free Pree politics reporter

Howard Weiss-Tisman, VPR reporter

Paul Heintz, Seven Days political editor

Jasper Craven, VTDigger investigative reporter

John Dillon, New England News Collaborative and VPR senior reporter

You can share your thoughts on the top news stories of the past year below or email them to vermontedition@vpr,net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

