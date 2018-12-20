Related Program: 
Pot, Guns, Elections And More: Vermont's Top News Stories Of 2018

By & 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Scott's support of new gun legislation after events in Parkland, Florida and at Fair Haven Union High School was one of the top stories in Vermont this year.
Live call-in discussion: What a year in news in Vermont. Home-grown recreational marijuana became legal. Mid-term elections drew many more voters than expected, even in the August primary. Act 46 had many communities concerned. And now the Bernie 2020 guessing is in full swing. We'll talk to some of Vermont's top reporters about the state's big news stories from 2018.

Joining us are:

You can share your thoughts on the top news stories of the past year below or email them to vermontedition@vpr,net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

