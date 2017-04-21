Related Programs: 
Pot Legalization Passes Vt. Senate, But Probably Won't Reach House This Session

By 1 hour ago

The Vermont Senate passed a bill legalizing marijuana Friday in a 21-9 vote, but that doesn't mean the path is clear for legal marijuana in this state.

The new bill is a lot like the legalization bill the senate passed last year. It would a establish regulated market for marijuana, similar to what Colorado has. But unlike last year's bill, this new bill would allow for homegrown pot.

Windam Senator Jeanette White is a sponsor of the bill.

“We know that prohibition has not worked,” White said. “For many years we've known that. Marijuana is out there, it's being used, it's creating an underground market that serves no one. It doesn't serve the state, the kids, the adults.”

The Vermont House will probably not take up the senate bill this session. It's more likely that the House will take up this new legalization bill next year.

Without a Public Referendum, Legalizing Marijuana Is A Tall Order

By & Apr 13, 2017

Almost without exception, efforts to legalize marijuana in the U.S. involve citizens of an area making the choice for their elected officials by way of constitutional referendum. Vermont’s constitution doesn’t allow for that kind of ballot initiative approach.

Agreement On Marijuana Legalization In Montpelier Exceedingly Unlikely

By & Apr 11, 2017
La_Corivo / iStock.com

Prospects for a marijuana legalization bill passing out of Montpelier this year grew even dimmer Tuesday, when key Senate lawmakers said their body is exceedingly unlikely to support the plan being considered in House.

Marijuana Legalization Bill Hits A Wall In Montpelier

By Mar 28, 2017
Labuda / iStock

A highly anticipated vote on a bill that would legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana was postponed indefinitely Tuesday when House leadership pulled the proposal from the floor, after it became apparent that the legislation did not have enough votes to pass.