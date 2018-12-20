Related Programs: 
As Power Shifts In Congress, What Question Do You Have For Or About Rep. Peter Welch?

  • Rep. Peter Welch stands at a podium with a Democratic Party banner behind him.
    When Vermont's sole representative returns to the U.S. House in January, it will be a body reshaped by November's midterm elections. What question do you have for or about Rep. Peter Welch?
When Congress reconvenes next month, Rep. Peter Welch will be part of the Democratic majority in the U.S. House — the party's first majority since 2011. What role will he play in the new balance of power?

VPR is headed to Washington, D.C., in January to try to answer this question — and we also want to know what you want to know. Tell us: What question do you have for or about Rep. Welch as the balance of power shifts in Congress?

_

We're collecting your questions for an upcoming episode of our people-powered journalism project, Brave Little StateWe'll also use them to shape our coverage on VPR News and Vermont Edition

Follow our coverage beginning on Jan. 3. And check back here for a public voting round, where you'll be able to have a say in which question(s) we take on in Brave Little State. Thanks for sharing your curiosity!

