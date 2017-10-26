'Power Struggle' Documentary Chronicles Efforts To Close Vermont Yankee Nuclear Plant

The Vermont International Film Festival is screening a documentary on Sunday chronicling the grassroots movement to close the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, and the events both global and local that surrounded its closure in 2014.

Documentarian Robbie Leppzer hosts the Vermont premiere of his feature-length documentary Power Struggle on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at Main Street Landing's Black Box Theatre.

Ahead of the upcoming screening, Leppzer joined Vermont Edition to discuss his years-in-the-making documentary.

Leppzer, an independent filmmaker and radio producer based in Wendell, Massachusetts, will attend the VTIFF screening and then join a discussion panel afterward featuring nuclear watchdogs Arnie and Maggie Gundersen (both of whom appear in the film), among other guests.

The post-screening panel will be moderated by author and journalist David Goodman.

Listen above to Leppzer's full interview from Vermont Edition. Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Power Struggle trailer:

Disclosure: VPR is a media sponsor of VTIFF.

