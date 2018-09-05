Related Program: 
Brave Little State

Presenting 'JOLTED,' A New Podcast From VPR

By , , & 18 minutes ago
  • JOLTED podcast logo
    'JOLTED' is a five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn't happen, and the surprising things that did.
    Aaron Shrewsbury for VPR

This month on Brave Little State, we interrupt our regular question-asking to bring you the first installment of JOLTED, a new five-part podcast from the VPR newsroom.

JOLTED is a story about a school shooting that didn't happen, the line between thought and crime, and a Republican governor in a rural state who changed his mind about gun laws.

Listen to Part One: The Shooting That Didn't Happen:

The second episode of JOLTED is available right now at joltedpodcast.org, or wherever you get your podcasts. We'll be releasing new episodes on Thursdays through the end of September, so be sure to subscribe.

Brave Little State will be back next month! In the meantime, do share your questions about Vermont, our region or its people at bravelittlestate.org.

JOLTED is reported and produced by Liam Elder-Connors and Nina Keck. Emily Corwin is the editor and project manager, with additional editing from VPR News Director Sarah Ashworth, and Managing Editor for Podcasts Angela Evancie. John Van Hoesen is VPR's chief content officer. The theme music was composed by Ty Gibbons. Engineering support from Chris Albertine; digital support from Jonathan Butler, Noah Villamarin-Cutter and Meg Malone. 

JOLTED and Brave Little State have support from the VPR Innovation Fund.

Tags: 
Brave Little State

Related Content

A Brief History Of Vermont Road Names

By , & Aug 3, 2018
Angela Evancie / VPR

You know the feeling. You’re driving along, somewhere in Vermont, and you turn onto a road with an intriguing name. And you wonder where it came from.

4 Vermont Towns Vs. 1 Utah Developer: What Happened With NewVistas

By & Jul 6, 2018
Angela Evancie / VPR

This month’s question led Brave Little State straight into an unfolding story — about an outsider with deep pockets and big ideas, and the towns that banded together to reject those ideas. 

Those 'Aging Hippies' Who Moved To Vermont ... Where Are They Now?

By , & Jun 8, 2018
Artist Lois Eby, farmer Greg Cox and Supreme Court Associate Justice Marilyn Skoglund.
Amy Noyes/Nina Keck/Angela Evancie / VPR

For the free-thinkers and radicals who moved to Vermont in the 1960s and 1970s, the past may be obscured in a cloud of … wood … smoke. But what does the present look like?