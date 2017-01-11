President-Elect Trump's Press Conference: Live Fact-Check From NPR Politics

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump, expected on Wednesday morning.

VPR is also airing special coverage of the press conference. The annotated transcript appears below.

NPR will be fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time. We will be paying special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.

The press conference comes a day after President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. Read the annotated, fact-checked transcript of the address here.

Related:

*Note: This page will update automatically as the event proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.

Loading...