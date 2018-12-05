Related Program: 
President George H.W. Bush Remembered At National Cathedral Service

  • The casket containing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.
    Cameron Pollack/NPR
Originally published on December 5, 2018 11:04 am

Not seeing the video? Click here.

Former President George H.W. Bush is being eulogized Wednesday morning at a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

His eldest son, former President George W. Bush, is to deliver the main eulogy, and will be joined by former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo.; former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney; and Bush biographer Jon Meacham. You can read the full program here.

Those in attendance include President Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Bush was transported to the cathedral in a procession from the U.S. Capitol, where his casket had lain in state since Monday.

Following the service, the body will be flown to Texas, where Bush will be laid to rest on Thursday at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, alongside his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

Former President George H. W. Bush Remembered in Maine

By Dec 3, 2018

George Herbert Walker Bush died late Friday. For many in the community surrounding Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, the former president was much more than the leader of the free world — he was their beloved friend and neighbor.

Vermont Political Leaders Remember Former President George H.W. Bush

By VPR Staff Dec 1, 2018
Former President George H.W. Bush is joined by senators, including Senator Patrick Leahy, at the signing of the farm bill in November 1990.
Barry Thumma / Associated Press File

Top politicians in Vermont are sharing their condolences and memories after the death of former President George H.W. Bush on Friday at the age of 94.

Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94

By & Marcus Rosenbaum Dec 1, 2018

Updated at 7:05 a.m. ET

George Herbert Walker Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

Former President George W. Bush released a statement, saying for himself and his siblings, "Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died."