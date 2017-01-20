President Trump's Inaugural Address, Annotated

Donald J. Trump has been sworn in as America's 45th president. NPR reporters have annotated Trump's inaugural address.

Follow NPR online coverage of the inauguration here.

And stay with VPR online and on the air this weekend as we cover post-inauguration events in Vermont and the capital. Reporter Annie Russell will be covering Saturday's rallies and protests in Monptelier, and reporter Rebecca Sananes is traveling with a Vermont contingency headed to the Women's March on Washington.

Related coverage:

*Note: This page will update automatically as the event proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.

Loading...