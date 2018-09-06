Preventing Falls And The Damage They Cause For Senior Citizens

Live call-in discussion: It's a startling fact. Each year, more people 65 or older in Vermont die from falls than in motor vehicle crashes. So learning how to prevent or survive falls is an important skill to learn, especially for our senior citizens.

We talk with Monica Hutt, Vermont's commissioner of disabilities, aging and independent living, about strategies for preventing falls and surviving them.

Post your questions or comments about falling below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.