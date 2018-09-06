Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Preventing Falls And The Damage They Cause For Senior Citizens

By & 30 minutes ago
  • More senior citizens die by falling than in motor vehicle accidents annually in Vermont.
    More senior citizens die by falling than in motor vehicle accidents annually in Vermont.
    Zinkevych / iStock

Live call-in discussion: It's a startling fact. Each year, more people 65 or older in Vermont die from falls than in motor vehicle crashes. So learning how to prevent or survive falls is an important skill to learn, especially for our senior citizens.

We talk with Monica Hutt, Vermont's commissioner of disabilities, aging and independent living, about strategies for preventing falls and surviving them.

Post your questions or comments about falling below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Senior Citizens

Related Content

What Does 'Aging Well' Look Like In Vermont?

By & Nov 17, 2017
We'll look at how this generation of Vermonters is redefining what it means to grow old.
stockstudioX / iStock

By 2030, the number of Vermonters over 65 will grow by 50 percent. Baby boomers rarely do things the same way their parents did, and retirement is no exception. We're looking at how this generation of Vermonters is redefining what it means to grow old.

Aging Boomers, Fewer Babies: What Will A Changing Population Mean For Vt.'s Economy?

By Apr 19, 2017
FotografiaBasica / iStock.com

As Vermont’s demographic profile undergoes a potentially dramatic shift over the next decade or two, analysts in state government are trying give policymakers a more precise glimpse at what the population is going to look like in the future.

Waitsfield Author Finds 'Beauty In Lined Faces' With New Book On Aging Well

By Mar 16, 2018
Author Olivia Hoblitzelle heard a phrase in her 40s that influenced the way she embraced her own aging and those around her. Now at age 80, her book collects her reflections and stories on how to age well.
Courtesy, Olivia Hoblitzelle

Olivia Hoblitzelle has spent her career as a teacher, a therapist and a writer. Her lifelong work brought together the practices of meditation, cognitive therapy and yoga into Western medicine's domain. And now Hoblitzelle's most recent book, Aging With Wisdom: Reflections, Stories & Teachings, gathers her writing into focused pieces on how to age well.