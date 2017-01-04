Previewing Vermont's Senate Priorities

The Vermont Legislature is back in session. We spent Wednesday checking in with the House. Now, we'll give the Senate a nod.

We spend time with Senate leaders on their top priorities for the new session and how they see the election of Governor Phil Scott and Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman affecting the Senate.

First we hear from Tim Ashe, a Democrat/Progressive from Chittenden County, who is the new President Pro Tem. Then Senate Minority Leader Joe Benning of Caledonia County offers the Republican perspective.

Post your questions or comments for Senators Ashe and Benning here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, one district has elected two young first-time lawmakers as their representatives to the House. We speak with Independent Ben Jickling and Democrat Jay Hooper about what they hope to accomplish in their inaugural term in Montpelier.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.