Previewing The Veto Session

By & 6 minutes ago
  • The golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse with a blue sky background.
    We're talking about the coming veto session in Montpelier, and what final deals on the budget and marijuana legalization might look like after days of behind-the-scenes negotiation.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Live call-in discussion: This week, lawmakers in Montpelier will hold a special veto session to address the big issues where agreement couldn't be reached before adjournment. Vermont Edition talks to top political reporters about days of behind-the-scenes negotiations between lawmakers and the Scott administration – and what any possible deals on the budget and marijuana legalization could look like.

We're joined by Neal Goswami of the Vermont Press Bureau and by Terri Hallenbeck of Seven Days.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature

In Montpelier, Budget Deliberations Shrouded In Secrecy

By Jun 16, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

A political confrontation over the issue of teacher health benefits has become the signature issue of the 2017 legislative session, but it’s being resolved almost entirely outside of the formal legislative process. The closed-door negotiations between a handful of Democratic lawmakers and the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott have shrouded the policy making process from public view.

Party Leaders: Scott's Push For Statewide Teachers Health Contract Has Defined The Session

By Jun 16, 2017
One of the most contentious issues this session was how to pay for health care for Vermont teachers.
crazydiva / iStock

There were very few issues during the legislative session that were as partisan and divisive as the fight over teachers health care.