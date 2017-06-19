Previewing The Veto Session

Live call-in discussion: This week, lawmakers in Montpelier will hold a special veto session to address the big issues where agreement couldn't be reached before adjournment. Vermont Edition talks to top political reporters about days of behind-the-scenes negotiations between lawmakers and the Scott administration – and what any possible deals on the budget and marijuana legalization could look like.

We're joined by Neal Goswami of the Vermont Press Bureau and by Terri Hallenbeck of Seven Days.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.