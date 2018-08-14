Primary Election Day 2018: Get Updates From VPR On Tuesday

Vermont's 2018 primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 14. Hey, that's today!

To stay up to date on the happenings of the day, VPR has a few ways to help you stay in the loop.

Bookmark this page, which will serve as our primary election live blog. Throughout the day we'll update the page with photos and dispatches from around the state.

We'll also be tracking statewide and local election results online from The Associated Press.

Follow @vprnet on Twitter for updates and to find out where our reporters are roving around — and check the #vtpoli hashtag for more conversation around the Vermont primary elections.

We'll have special newscasts throughout the evening to fill you in on the latest results. Tune into VPR on your radio or the online stream to catch those updates.

And check back Wednesday during Morning Edition, Vermont Edition and here online when we will have more coverage and analysis of primary election results.

Looking to brush up on candidates' positions before casting your ballot? Find VPR's interviews, debates and profiles here.

And did you know that Vermont has same-day voter registration? Find more on that, and other election-related information (for example, to learn where your polling place is) at the Vermont Secretary of State's website.