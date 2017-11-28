As Problems Grow, Schools Deal With How Social Media, Troubled Homes Affect Students

Live call-in discussion: High school and middle school education was once confined to teaching the Three Rs.

But increasingly schools are being called on to help students with social and personal problems ranging from the negative effects of social media to trauma in their home lives; problems that can lead to disruptive behavior.

We’ll talk about how these issues impact student behavior and the adjustments schools are making to help students and involve parents and communities.

Our guests include:

Jerry Cassels, director of guidance at Northfield Middle and High School and Elijah Hawkes, a co-principal at Randolph Union Middle and High Schools.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.