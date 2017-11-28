Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

As Problems Grow, Schools Deal With How Social Media, Troubled Homes Affect Students

By & 46 minutes ago
  • "Vermont Edition" looks at how social and personal problems impact student behavior and the adjustments schools are making to help students and involve parents and communities.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: High school and middle school education was once confined to teaching the Three Rs.

But increasingly schools are being called on to help students with social and personal problems ranging from the negative effects of social media to trauma in their home lives; problems that can lead to disruptive behavior.

We’ll talk about how these issues impact student behavior and the adjustments schools are making to help students and involve parents and communities.

Our guests include:

Jerry Cassels, director of guidance at Northfield Middle and High School and Elijah Hawkes, a co-principal at Randolph Union Middle and High Schools.

Post your comments below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Education
Vermont Edition

Related Content

After Health Department Request, 16 Vermont Schools Will Test For Lead

By Nov 17, 2017

The health department will test drinking water in 16 schools for lead, and the results could lead to a statewide testing program.

In Final Push To Meet Act 46 Deadline, School Districts Work On Alternative Plans

By Nov 20, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont's school district consolidation law was never supposed to work in every single community.

Amid Flap Over Independent Schools, Lawmakers Seek To Curtail State Board Of Ed

By Feb 23, 2017
Test Image
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A push by the State Board of Education to expand the special-education obligations of independent schools across Vermont has earned it some new enemies in Montpelier, and proposed legislation that would strip the 11-person panel of its century-old role in setting education policy.