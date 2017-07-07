Professional Tennis Tournament Returns To Stowe This Summer

It’s been a decade since Vermont hosted a professional tennis tournament. But pro tennis is returning to Stowe this summer, just prior to the U.S. Open.

The men’s tournament is called the Stowe Mountain Lodge Classic and it will be held at a specially constructed stadium in Spruce Peak village, at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Organizer Andrew Chmura says it will be the players’ last stop before the U.S. Open in New York.

"We put together a pretty dynamic warm-up event for the U.S. Open featuring seven really highly touted, highly ranked players from all over the world," says Chmura.

He adds that three of them are next generation American players, including 19-year-old Francis Tiafoe who is currently playing at Wimbledon. Then there's 20-year-old Jared Donaldson, who ranks 65th on the world stage, and 19-year-old Reilly Opelka who stands nearly seven feet tall and serves over 140 miles per hour.

Chmura says the tournament will also feature four international players: Germany’s Tommy Haas, Spain’s Albert Ramos-Viñolas, France's Jeremy Chardy and number two ranked Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

The three day tournament starts Tuesday, August 22.

