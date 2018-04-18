'Profoundly Empathetic' Barbara Bush Leaves Lasting Legacy In Maine

Barbara Bush made an indelible mark on the state of Maine, through her generous philanthropy and the force of her personality. Many of Bush's friends, acquaintances and staff will tell you: Barbara Bush's reputation for blunt-speaking was well deserved.

"She is the most direct person on the planet," says Annie Kennedy, the gardener at Walker's Point, the Bushes' family compound in Kennebunkport. "She's extremely practical and profoundly empathetic. And she likes to hear funny stories. And she's observant, and that's one of the reasons why I really like to work there is because there's a respect and understanding."

Kennedy says that became clear in the times she saw the presidential couple relaxing at home. Barbara and George Bush's affection for each other, she says, was always apparent.

"I went in to ask her something. And there she was, both she and President Bush, side by side, two old people in reclining chairs, where she was needle-pointing and he had earphones and was listening to the TV, and they (were) smiling," Kennedy recalls. "And I thought, "Wow, this is just a moment of life where they've gone 70 years through life and here they are, like every other couple that could possibly have reached that, just living normally. And it was a very beautiful moment to see that too."

"George and Barbara Bush are residents of Texas. But they have the closest affinity to Maine, and they can't wait to get here every summer," says Owen Wells.

Wells is vice-president of the Libra Foundation and a former board chairman of the Maine Medical Center. He met Barbara Bush the year after her husband left office. The medical center had started construction of a children's hospital, and he sought out the former first lady, who he believed could play a role in the effort's success.

"And we went down to [Kennebunkport] and had a delightful time," Wells says. "And as they say, the rest is history. Because we asked her and she readily agreed, and she became a great stalwart of the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital."

Wells says her matronly image proved a valuable goodwill and fundraising tool.

"So many people envision Barbara Bush as the grandmother — in many cases not to her liking — because she's had white hair since she was in her 50s. But nevertheless she's seen as the grandmother and it's been a huge benefit to Maine Medical Center," he says.

Barbara Pierce Bush was 92 years old when she died Tuesday, April 17.

