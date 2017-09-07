Program Changes Coming To VPR In October

  • It's Been A Minute with Sam Sanders will air on VPR Saturdays at 10 a.m. beginning October 7, 2017.
Changes are coming to VPR's program schedule in October 2017. Here’s everything you need to know about the new programs and when to listen.

New programs:

'It's been a minute' is another way of saying 'let's catch up.' Host Sam Sanders does just that every Saturday with two guest journalists. It’s a conversation not just about what happened during the week, but how it felt.

It’s Been A Minute also includes a deep dive conversation with a guest or into a topic, and a call out to a listener to find out what’s happening in their community. The show concludes with a montage of listeners letting us know the best thing that happened to them during the week.

The program debuted as a podcast this summer. In an interview, Sanders said, “We will always surprise you. And we'll never be afraid to laugh at ourselves.”

It’s Been A Minute replaces The Best Of Car Talk, which is ending production.

Host David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, is joined by the magazine's award-winning writers in an hour that will delight and inform. It's a mix of profiles, storytelling and conversations about issues that matter. You'll also hear bursts of humor from the magazine's Shouts and Murmurs page.

VPR gave the program a test run this summer and 87% of the people responding to our survey liked the program and 85% said they would listen regularly.

Reveal, which previously aired at this time, will move to Saturdays at 4.

Here & Now reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening in the middle of the day, with timely, smart and in-depth news, interviews and conversation.

Co-hosted by award-winning journalists Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson, the show’s daily lineup includes interviews with newsmakers, NPR reporters, editors and bloggers, innovators and artists from across the U.S. and around the globe.

Here & Now is produced by WBUR in Boston together with NPR. VPR is extending the program from one hour to two, bringing you a comprehensive mid-day report on the news of the day. And don't worry - we're keeping Science Friday Friday afternoons at 2, so Here & Now will be one hour that day.

  • A couple of evening changes:

We're freshening our evening line-up to rebroadcast two popular programs.

Tuesday 10 p.m.: The New Yorker Radio Hour replaces Snap Judgment.
Thursday 9 p.m.: Next replaces A Way With Words

