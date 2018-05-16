Programming Note: VPR Studio Upgrades This Weekend

VPR’s engineering staff will be busy this weekend replacing the digital audio equipment in our broadcast studios. Despite huge behind-the-scenes changes, you’ll most likely notice just a few small differences in our programming this weekend, May 19-20, 2018.

To allow the engineers to replace the audio systems, VPR will be broadcasting on automation for the entire weekend. That means all the programs you’re used to hearing will be queued-up to air at their scheduled times, with no live announcers. The only programming we won’t be able to broadcast are local newscasts that normally air at the top of each hour both mornings. The Eye On The Sky forecasts and updates will air at their regular times.

Even though the news will not be broadcast on air it doesn’t mean we’re taking a break from producing the weekend news. All of the usual newscasts will be available exclusively on online platforms. You can listen to all of the latest VPR newscasts at VPR.net, on NPR One, with the VPR App or your smart speaker. Subscribe to the VPR News podcast to have the latest newscasts delivered to your smartphone as soon as they’re available!

In the event that something doesn’t go as planned this weekend, we have a full schedule of backup programming ready to air. They’re all programs you’re used to hearing on VPR, but you could be hearing them at a different time than usual. Our schedule will return to normal next weekend. Thanks for your patience!

