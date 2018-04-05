Progressive Leaders On School Taxes, Health Care And Minimum Wage

Progressive leaders in Montpelier began the legislative session with a plan for Vermonters to pay their school taxes based on their income, rather than the value of their property. The plan failed to gain traction in both the House and Senate. We're talking with Progressive leaders about how their agenda has been received in the Statehouse this year.



Washington County Sen. Anthony Pollina and Middletown Springs Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman join Vermont Edition​ to discuss school taxes, health care, paid family leave and Vermont's minimum wage.

Ask your questions or share your thoughts below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.