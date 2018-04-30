Related Programs: 
VPR News
Dorothy's List

'Projekt 1065' Wins 2018 Dorothy Canfield Fisher Book Award

By 1 hour ago
  • A wall display at Northfield Elementary School featured the covers of all this year's nominees for the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Book Award.
    A wall display at Northfield Elementary School featured the covers of all this year's nominees for the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Book Award. The winning title was recently announced: "Projekt 1065" by Alan Gratz.
    Meg Malone / VPR

Dorothy’s List readers have cast their ballots and the results have been tallied. The winner of this year’s Dorothy Canfield Fisher Book Award is the World War II novel Projekt 1065 by Alan Gratz!

And here’s some more good news for all you Alan Gratz fans – he has two books on the newly released list of nominees for next year’s award.

Projekt 1065 tells the story of the son of an Irish diplomat living in Nazi Germany. His parents are spies, and he becomes one too when he joins the Hitler Youth. His covert job gets even more risky when he tries to break up a secret Nazi mission.

While we didn't discuss Projekt 1065 during this season of Dorothy's List, we did spend time talking about a number of the other nominees. If you missed any Dorothy's List entries this past season, here's all the episodes we aired:

While a winner has now been crowned for this year, the new list of 30 books nominated for next year’s Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award just came out. The Vermont Department of Libraries has been considering changing the name of the award, but for now the new list retains the name Dorothy Canfield Fisher Children's Book Award.

Starting in the fall, we’ll bring you new episodes of Dorothy’s List featuring some of those titles. Meanwhile, you can find those books your local library.

Tags: 
VPR News
Arts & Culture
Education
Books
Dorothy's List

Related Content

Dorothy's List: US-Iran Relations Set Stage For Historical Novel 'It Ain't So Awful, Falafel'

By 2 hours ago
Eight students sit in a library holding up copies of Firoozeh's Dumas' novel "It Ain't So Awful, Falafel."
Meg Malone / VPR

At the Orchard Elementary School in South Burlington, students come from a variety of cultural backgrounds. In fact, about a third of the students speak a language other than English at home. 

Last fall, a group of Orchard fifth-graders gathered to discuss It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel, a novel about an Iranian-born girl living in California in the late 1970s and early 1980s – much like author Firoozeh Dumas.

Dorothy's List: 'Lost In The Pacific, 1942' Recounts A Tense — And True — Survival Story

By Mar 26, 2018
Four Westford Elementary students gather around a table in the library.
Meg Malone / VPR

Westford Elementary School students have broken up into small groups, clustered around library tables — but in this case, the tables are figurative life rafts. The students are discovering a nearly-forgotten piece of history, as they dive into the nonfiction book Lost in the Pacific, 1942 by Vermont author Tod Olson.

Dorothy's List: 'The Inquisitor's Tale' Takes Readers On Magical Adventure In The Middle Ages

By Feb 26, 2018
Elizabeth Atherton and Sally O’Brien work on placing their photos, taken in front of a green screen, into pictures of places from medieval France.
Aym Kolb Noyes / VPR

Readers at the Neshobe School in Brandon are really getting into Adam Gidwitz’s book The Inquisitor’s Tale, which takes place in the Middle Ages — meaning that with the help of imagination and technology, they are literally putting themselves into the narrative.

Dorothy's List: A Magical Tale Takes Flight In 'The Girl Who Drank The Moon'

By Jan 29, 2018
Students at Dover Elementary School gathered in the library to discuss Kelly Barnhill's novel "The Girl Who Drank the Moon" and posed with the paper birds they made.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Students at Dover Elementary are trying their hands at making origami birds. Paper birds like these play an interesting role in Kelly Barnhill’s fantastical novel The Girl Who Drank the Moon. The birds in the book are magical, and they can be both helpful and vicious.

Dorothy's List: 'The Littlest Bigfoot' Tackles Feelings Of Not Fitting In

By Dec 20, 2017
These Hyde Park fifth graders took a bus ride to the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center to talk about The Littlest Bigfoot with a group of sixth graders. The sixth grade is at GMTCC while Hyde Park Elementary School is undergoing renovations.
Meg Malone / VPR

If you were listening closely a few weeks ago in northern Vermont, you may have heard what sounded like a secret colony of "Bigfoots." But no, it was just a group of Hyde Park Elementary School students acting like the characters in The Littlest Bigfoot.

Dorothy's List: Friends Come In Many Forms In 'When Friendship Followed Me Home'

By Nov 29, 2017
First and fifth grade reading buddies at Chamberlin School spent time with Sarah Genest and her therapy dog Hobie. The first graders read to Hobie during their visit. The fifth graders read about a dog like Hobie in 'When Friendship Followed Me Home.'
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

A four-legged friend stopped by to spend time with first and fifth grade reading buddies at Chamberlin School in South Burlington — a timely visit, as the older students had recently read about a supportive dog in Paul Griffin's novel When Friendship Followed Me Home.

Dorothy's List: Spooky Secrets Lurk Throughout 'The Inn Between'

By Oct 30, 2017
Meg Malone / VPR

About a hundred students from elementary schools in Swanton, Highgate and Sheldon packed into the children's room of the Swanton Public Library on a recent Friday the 13th — a fitting date to welcome author Marina Cohen to talk about her spooky novel The Inn Between.

Dorothy's List: Stranded On An Island, 'The Wild Robot' Discovers A Strange New World

By Oct 4, 2017
Fourth grade students at Northfield Elementary School played a Jeopardy!-style game, led by school librarian Nanette Smith, that featured questions about Peter Brown's novel "The Wild Robot."
Meg Malone / VPR

In the book The Wild Robot, a robot named Roz washes up on a remote island and must learn survival skills.

Northfield Elementary School students recently gathered in their school library to show off what they learned about the book by way of a friendly trivia competition.