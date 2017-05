Chicago Symphony Orchestra

James Gaffigan, conductor

Michael Mulcahy, trombone

Franck: Le Chasseur maudit (The Accursed Huntsman)

Vine: Five Hallucinations for Trombone

Prokofiev: selections from Cinderella

Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue  (Mark Ridenour, conductor)

Grainger: selections from Lincolnshire Posy  (Mark Ridenour, conductor)

Listen Saturday May 6 at 8 p.m.