With Promise To Put 'People Over Profits,' Ehlers Launches Democratic Bid For Governor

Standing before a crowd of about 50 supporters in Barre Tuesday evening, Democrat James Ehlers formally launched his bid for governor.

The longtime environmental advocate said his blue-collar upbringing attuned him to the struggles of the working class, and that as the first person in his family to graduate college, he understands the hurdles facing Vermonters of modest means.

“I’m running for governor for all the children in the situations like I was in, kids with limited options and big dreams,” Ehlers said at the Old Labor Hall in Barre.

Ehlers touted a progressive agenda that includes paid family leave, mandating a “livable wage” for workers, and the pursuit of a “Medicare for all” health care policy.

Ehlers vowed to prioritize “people over profits,” and said his campaign’s self-imposed ban on accepting corporate contributions reflects his commitment to working-class Vermonters.

“I’m proud to say that our campaign is not accepting corporate contributions, nor corporate PAC money,” Ehlers said. “It’s important that Vermonters have transparency and integrity in their elected officials.”

Ehlers faces two challengers so far in the Democratic primary: former utility executive Christine Hallquist, and 13-year-old Ethan Sonneborn.