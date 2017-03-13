Proposed Paid Family And Medical Leave Legislation Prompts Debate

The phrase "paid family leave" is a popular one at the Statehouse and in Vermont business circles right now because it's up for debate in the Legislature.

The way the debate and the legislation has been shaping up is that there would be a statewide pool of money that workers would draw from when they need to take this kind of time off, and it would be funded by a payroll deduction split between employers and employees.

Lindsay DesLauriers, the Vermont state director of the Main Street Alliance, and Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle joined Vermont Edition on Monday to discuss the issue.

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.