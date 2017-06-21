Prosecutor Christina Nolan Could Be Vermont's Next U.S. Attorney

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan has been recommended by Sen. Patrick Leahy and Gov. Phil Scott to be the next U.S. attorney for Vermont, according to a release from Scott’s office.

Nolan must be formally appointed by President Donald Trump then confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking the job. If she completes that process, Nolan will be the first woman to be confirmed as the top federal prosecutor in Vermont.

If confirmed she will replace Eric Miller, who left the job in February after Trump took office. Eugenia A.P. Cowles has served as acting U.S. attorney for Vermont since Miller stepped down.

Leahy, the state’s senior senator and the most senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the recommendation of Nolan as part of a process designed to allow people with local knowledge to be a part of the selection process for U.S. attorneys.

“We are proud to join together to recommend to the President that Christina Nolan be nominated to be the next U.S. Attorney for Vermont, the top federal law enforcement official in our state,” Leahy and Scott said in a joint statement.

The statement provided some background information about Nolan:

“A native Vermonter, Christina has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Vermont since 2010 and has proven to be a fair and tough prosecutor respected by law enforcement throughout the state. Christina is uniquely familiar with the many challenges brought by our state’s opioid crisis through her focus on heroin prosecutions and other drug-related crime. She recognizes that addiction is a pressing threat to the health of our state, and she will make dismantling trafficking organizations a top priority, as well as working side-by-side with partners in the prevention and treatment communities.”

Nolan holds a law degree from Boston College Law School and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont.