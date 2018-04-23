Prosecutor Drops Attempted Murder Charges In Sawyer Case

Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy has dismissed the four most serious charges against Jack Sawyer, saying a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court has made prosecution “untenable.”

Kennedy’s office initially charged Sawyer with two counts of attempted aggravated murder, and one count of attempted first-degree murder. A Rutland County judge found probable cause for those charges, and ordered that Sawyer be held without bail.

But Sawyer’s defense team challenged the probable cause finding in Vermont Supreme Court. And the court ruled that Sawyer’s alleged plot to inflict mass casualties at Fair Haven Union High School didn't constitute an "attempt," under existing law. They also ruled that Sawyer therefore could not be held without bail.

In a nine-page notice sent out by Kennedy’s office Monday morning, Kennedy said the state is dismissing the attempted murder charges, as well as a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Kennedy said she’ll proceed with two lesser charges of criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. And she’s asking the judge in the case to keep bail Sawyer’s bail at $100,000.