Prosecutor Drops Attempted Murder Charges In Sawyer Case

By 1 hour ago
  • Jack Sawyer sits in Rutland Superior Court
    Prosecutors have dropped attempted murder charges against Jack Sawyer, the 18 year old accused of plotting a thwarted mass shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.
    Glenn Russell / Burlington Free Press / Pool File

Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy has dismissed the four most serious charges against Jack Sawyer, saying a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court has made prosecution “untenable.”

Kennedy’s office initially charged Sawyer with two counts of attempted aggravated murder, and one count of attempted first-degree murder. A Rutland County judge found probable cause for those charges, and ordered that Sawyer be held without bail.

But Sawyer’s defense team challenged the probable cause finding in Vermont Supreme Court. And the court ruled that Sawyer’s alleged plot to inflict mass casualties at Fair Haven Union High School didn't constitute an "attempt," under existing law. They also ruled that Sawyer therefore could not be held without bail.

In a nine-page notice sent out by Kennedy’s office Monday morning, Kennedy said the state is dismissing the attempted murder charges, as well as a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Kennedy said she’ll proceed with two lesser charges of criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. And she’s asking the judge in the case to keep bail Sawyer’s bail at $100,000.

Fearing For Their Lives, Fair Haven Students Demand Action From Lawmakers

By Apr 18, 2018
Julia Adams, a social studies teacher at Fair Haven Union High School, asked the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday the change the definition of what it means to "attempt" a crime.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As Fair Haven Union High School prepares for the possible release of the teenager who allegedly planned to inflict mass casualties at the school, students from the school are asking lawmakers to update criminal statutes they say should have kept him behind bars.

Rutland Judge Walks Back 'Probable Cause' In Sawyer Case

By Apr 18, 2018
Ryan Mercer / Burlington Free Press / Pool

Earlier this week, in light of the Supreme Court decision, Jack Sawyer’s defense counsel said she hoped to reduce the amount of bail set for her client and renewed her call for a dismissal by asking the judge in Rutland to review his earlier probable cause determination.

But while Superior Judge Thomas Zonay reaffirmed his ruling on Monday that there was probable cause on each of the charges of attempt he seems to have changed his mind.

On Issue Of Bail, Vt. Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Jack Sawyer

By & Apr 11, 2018
18-year-old Jack Sawyer, of Poultney, enters Rutland Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon wearing handcuffs.
Glenn Russell / Burlington Free Press / Pool

An 18-year-old Poultney man, accused of plotting a thwarted school shooting earlier this year, cannot be held without bail, according to a decision by the Vermont Supreme Court Wednesday.

Witnesses Testify To Multiple 'Red Flags' In Thwarted Fair Haven School Shooting Plot

By Feb 27, 2018
Cpl. Scott Alkinburgh, the school resource officer at Fair Haven Union High School, testified Tuesday in Rutland's Superior Court
Glenn Russell / Burlington Free Press / Pool

Six witnesses — most of them law enforcement — testified Tuesday in Rutland Criminal Court, helping prosecutors lay the groundwork in the case against an 18-year-old Poultney man accused in a thwarted school shooting plot at Fair Haven Union High School.