Protecting Your Vote: How Does Vermont Ensure Privacy And Security In Elections?

By & 1 hour ago
  • Voters make their choice in Montpelier in this file photo. We're talking about what information the state collects on voters, and how that information is managed.
    Toby Talbot / AP

Live call-in discussion: The Trump administration's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity has requested that states hand over detailed personal information on voters.  Vermont Edition talks to Secretary of State Jim Condos about how he plans to respond to the controversial request.

Plus, we take your questions about the mechanics of Vermont elections, including  privacy, security, registration and access to the polls.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Condos Defies Request From Trump Election Commission, For Now

By Jul 5, 2017
Secretary of State Jim Condos, seen here in his office in June, says he thinks the Election Integrity Commission will use public voter files to mount a voter suppression initiative.
Bob Kinzel / VPR file

Secretary of State Jim Condos says President Donald Trump's Election Integrity Commission is a "partisan witch hunt" that has the goal of suppressing voting rights in the U.S. And for the time being, Condos says he will not comply with the commission's request that he turn over Vermont's voter data base to the panel.

Leahy, Condos Slam Trump's 'Election Integrity' Commission

By May 12, 2017
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press file

Sen. Patrick Leahy says that a commission assembled by President Donald Trump to investigate the integrity of U.S. federal elections has “zero credibility” and is being led by an “extremist” who is also a “birther.”