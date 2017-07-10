Protecting Your Vote: How Does Vermont Ensure Privacy And Security In Elections?

Live call-in discussion: The Trump administration's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity has requested that states hand over detailed personal information on voters. Vermont Edition talks to Secretary of State Jim Condos about how he plans to respond to the controversial request.

Plus, we take your questions about the mechanics of Vermont elections, including privacy, security, registration and access to the polls.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.