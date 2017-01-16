Protest: Past, Present And Future

Marches are planned in Washington and across the country this week as Donald Trump takes office. In Vermont, simultaneous protests against Trump are also being organized. We're talking about the history of political protest: what forms it has taken and what it can accomplish.

If you're planning on taking part in a protest - for or against the president-elect - or if you have experience from previous protests or advice you'd share with current activists, tell us your thoughts.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, a new study from Dartmouth looks at why millennials move back in with their parents. The answer is more complicated than just "debt." Sociologist Jason Houle joins us to talk about the research.

Broadcast on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.