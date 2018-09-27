Public Utilitity Commission To Investigate Consolidated Communications Service Complaints

The Public Utility Commission is opening an investigation into service complaints toward Consolidated Communications.

Consolidated merged with Fairpoint in 2017, and the Department of Public Service says the company has failed to meet the service quality standards set out in its state permit.

Consolidated Communications provides telecommunication services throughout Vermont, and in many rural areas it is the only company that serves a region.

The Department of Public Service asked for the investigation earlier this month, and this week the Public Utility Commission said it would look into the allegations that Consolidated is not providing adequate service to its customers in Vermont.

The number of consumer complaints related to service outages between July and September this year jumped by 2,760 percent, compared with that same span in 2017.

And the Department of Public Service also says complaints related to installation delays increased by 500 percent during that same 2018 period, again compared with the complaints received between July and September of last year.

The state says it has been addressing the problems as the complaints have come in, and that Consolidated is cooperating with state regulators.

But the Department of Public Service asked for the formal investigation to determine if Consolidated Communications is "taking measures to ensure prompt and reliable service.”

The state is also requiring Consolidated to submit weekly reports “detailing its progress in implementing a service quality action plan.”

The Public Utility Commission says the investigation will help determine if penalties should be imposed.

This story will be updated.

