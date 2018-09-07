Related Program: 
VPR News

PUC Ruling: Burlington District Heating System Would Not Need State Permit

By 1 hour ago

If Burlington is ever able to get its district heating proposal off the ground, the state would not have the authority to regulate the system.

The Public Utility Commission this week effectively ruled against itself, saying that the commission doesn’t have jurisdiction over the proposed heating service.

The Public Utility Commission says Burlington would not need a state permit to operate a district heating system that uses steam and heat from the McNeil Plant.
Credit National Renewable Energy Laboratory / Associated Press

Burlington has been trying to use the excess heat from the Joseph C. McNeil Generating Station since it first went online in 1984. The biomass plant uses steam to produce energy, but most of the heat is lost during the electric generation.

It would be expensive and complicated to transfer that heat throughout the city, and even though there’s been support for the proposal, the plan has never gotten off the ground.

Still there’s been a question over whether the district heating system would be regulated by the state and if it would require a certificate of public good.

The Public Utility Commission has now ruled that the heating service, which would operate entirely within Burlington’s municipal boundaries, does not require a state permit.

The general idea behind the proposal is to capture the heat that’s produced in the plant and distribute it to some big customers in town, like the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The city argued that the state shouldn’t have a hand in regulating the heating service because it doesn’t generate electricity and that it’s a municipal entity.

The district heating system would operate independent of any other city utilities and maintain its own financial records.

Also, under a proposal that is currently under consideration, a third party would construct, operate and maintain the system, before turning it over to the city.

Corix, a Canadian company, is working with the city on the plan.

During testimony, the city said that about $80,000 in Burlington Electric Department ratepayer money has been used for feasibility studies, and that there is a chance that additional ratepayer funds could be tapped.

In its ruling, the Public Utility Commission said the use of ratepayer money could become relevant in future Burlington Electric Department proceedings.

This post will be updated.

Tags: 
VPR News
Burlington
Energy & Environment
Public Utility Commission

Related Content

End In Sight For Montpelier District Heat Construction

By Oct 22, 2013
Kirk Carapezza / VPR

The building out of Montpelier's District Heat project has snarled parking and traffic in the capital city throughout the construction season. But now the vast majority of the underground pipes are in place, and construction crews are nearing the end of the project, according to an update from City Manager William Fraser.

Hearing Officer: Springfield Biomass Permit Should Be Denied

By Nov 11, 2013

A proposal for a biomass energy plant in North Springfield should be denied, according to the hearing officer in the case.

Two developers, Winstanley Enterprises and Weston Solutions, are seeking a certificate of public good from the state Public Service Board. They hope to build a 35 megawatt wood-burning power plant in the North Springfield Industrial Park.

But in a document issued Friday, hearing officer John Cotter said truck traffic to and from the plant would have an undue impact on the community and its narrow residential streets.

How Green Is My Power? Comparing Vermont's Sources Of Renewable Energy

By & Aug 27, 2018
We're talking with energy experts and environmental advocates about assessing "renewability" when it comes to renewable energy.
DrAfter123 / iStock

Vermont is striving to meet ambitious goals to get 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2050. But just how renewable is some of that energy? We're talking with energy experts and environmental advocates about how we assess renewability and other environmental costs to alternative energy sources.