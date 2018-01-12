Related Programs: 
Push For Safe Injection Sites Sidelined In Montpelier, For Now

  • Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears says he's not sure Vermonters are ready to embrace safe injection sites for opioid users, despite data showing the facilities decrease overdose deaths and increase the number of addicts seeking treatment.
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

Legislation that would have enabled safe injection sites for opioid users looked like it might be gaining momentum in Montpelier this year, but a key Senate committee is now backing away from the plan.

After listening to compelling testimony from recovering addicts and drug treatment experts, numerous lawmakers say they’ve gone from opposing safe injection sites to supporting the concept.

But Sen. Dick Sears, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he’s taking the bill off the table, for 2018 at least.

“We want to make sure that this is the right policy for Vermont before we go jumping into it. We’d be the first state in the nation,” Sears said Friday.

Sears says his committee has asked the governor’s Opioid Coordination Council to examine the proposal in the off-session before lawmakers consider it again. The bill would have insulated workers and addicts at safe injection sites from criminal liability under state laws.

Even if Vermont lawmakers give safe injection site workers criminal immunity under state law, however, the U.S. attorney for the district of Vermont, Christina Nolan, has indicated that the feds would not turn a blind eye.

Sears says the threat of federal prosecution for safe injection site workers also figured into his committee’s decision to table the bill for 2018.

Sears says he’s open to bringing the legislation back up for consideration in 2019.

Related Content

As Toll Of Opioid Crisis Rises, Vermont Senate Considers Safe Injection Sites

By Jan 5, 2018
Sarah Evans, who formerly managed a safe injection site in Vancouver, told lawmakers that the facilities are associated with a reduction in overdoses, and an increase in addicts seeking treatment.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The rising toll of opioid addiction has policymakers looking for new ways to save lives, and Vermont lawmakers are giving serious consideration to a bill that would open the door to supervised drug injection sites.

CDC Says Vermont Had Lowest Drug Overdose Death Rate In New England

By Dec 26, 2017
The national state average of overdose deaths is 19.8 per 100,000, which puts Vermont nearly the same as the national rate, at 22.2. All five other New England states have rates above the national average.
NCHS data, VPR illustration

A new report by the Centers for Disease Control says Vermont had the lowest rate of drug overdose deaths in New England.