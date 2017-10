Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1

Debussy: Reflets dans l'eau, from Images, Book 1 (encore)

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8

Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia

Listen Saturday October 28 at 8 p.m.