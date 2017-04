Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Yuri Temirkanov, conductor

Denis Matsuev, piano

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30

Sibelius: Etude in A minor

Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

Shostakovich: 2 excerpts from Khovanshchina  (Mussorgsky Orchestra; Kirill Petrenko, conductor)

Schoenberg: Kol Nidrei  (Alberto Mizrahi, cantor/narrator; Riccardo Muti, conductor)

Listen Saturday April 22 at 8 p.m.