Racial Justice In A White State

By & 3 hours ago
    The US Census estimates that in 2015, Vermont was nearly 95 percent white.
Racial discrimination in Vermont can be an isolating experience -- partly because the state has such a small percentage of people of color, and also because the problem often goes unnoticed by Vermont's overwhelmingly white majority.

On the next Vermont Edition, we look at the problem of racial disparities in Vermont, and how some state lawmakers are working to address them.  VPR journalists Angela Evancie and Rebecca Sananes join us to explain the reporting they done on these issues in VPR's news reporting and in the podcast Brave Little State.

Then, we dive into a bill that's been introduced in the Vermont Legislature that seeks to create a Racial Justice Oversight Board that would make significant changes to police oversight and training across the state. Our guests are Rep. Kiah Morris, who introduced the bill, and Mark Hughes of Justice for All, which is advocating for its passage. We also hear from Attorney General TJ Donovan about the impact such a Board would have on established criminal justice practices in the state.  

Broadcast live on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 12 noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

