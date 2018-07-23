Rain Showers Are Good News For Vermont's Berry Farmers

This week’s rain is a welcome development for many of Vermont’s pick-your-own berry businesses.

In Charlotte, Adam’s Berry Farm has put out a plea on social media for people to come pick as soon as possible, to help save blueberry plants that they say are suffering drought conditions.

Pleasant Valley Blueberries, in Elmore, opened for the season last weekend. Owner Amy Hill says while her berries are smaller this year, her plants remain healthy.

Still, Hill said her crop is down compared to last year's bumper crop.

"I have probably half the crop as I did last year but, again, we had the bumper crop," she said. "So I’m assuming between weather and that they really produced a lot last year is why we’re down. But we’ll see what next year brings."



