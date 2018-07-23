Related Program: 
VPR News

Rain Showers Are Good News For Vermont's Berry Farmers

By 20 minutes ago
  • Hillary Bliss and her daughters Peyton, 8, and Ella, 10, of Morrisville, pick buckets full of berries at Pleasant Valley Blueberries, in Elmore.
    Hillary Bliss and her daughters Peyton, 8, and Ella, 10, of Morrisville, pick buckets full of berries at Pleasant Valley Blueberries, in Elmore.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

This week’s rain is a welcome development for many of Vermont’s pick-your-own berry businesses.

In Charlotte, Adam’s Berry Farm has put out a plea on social media for people to come pick as soon as possible, to help save blueberry plants that they say are suffering drought conditions. 

Although her crop is down from last season Amy Hill, of Pleasant Valley Blueberries, says her plants remain healthy despite the lack of rain in the first part of the summer.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Pleasant Valley Blueberries, in Elmore, opened for the season last weekend. Owner Amy Hill says while her berries are smaller this year, her plants remain healthy. 

Still, Hill said her crop is down compared to last year's bumper crop.

"I have probably half the crop as I did last year but, again, we had the bumper crop," she said. "So I’m assuming between weather and that they really produced a lot last year is why we’re down. But we’ll see what next year brings."

 
 

Tags: 
Food & Agriculture
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Protecting Berries From A New Pest

By Jul 19, 2018
When growing fall raspberries or blueberries, you'll need to protect them from a new pest known as the drosophila fruit fly.
ansonmiao / iStock

If you're growing fall raspberries or blueberries, chances are you're starting to see this pest. Or you're seeing the symptoms of this pest. If you've noticed your ripening blueberries or raspberries shriveling on the plant or turning into a maggot-filled mess after sitting on the counter for a few days, you probably have spotted the winged drosophila fruit fly.

Montpelier's Wayside Restaurant Celebrates A Century Of Comfort Food

By Jul 13, 2018
Wayside Restaurant owners Karen and Brian Zecchinelli show off some of their 100th anniversary swag. While they're celebrating all year long, a big ice cream social with fireworks is planned for July 29.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

This month, the Wayside Restaurant in Montpelier turns 100 years old. By serving up old-fashioned comfort food with a "made-in-Vermont" flair, it's one family restaurant that's found a recipe for success.

Homeyer: Pesticides In The Garden

By Jul 17, 2018

I was chatting with a young technician at my local hospital recently, and I asked her if she gardens. “Yes,” she said. She was just getting started, loved lilies and had planted several. "Oriental, Asiatic, or Daylilies,” I asked.