Related Program: 
The Frequency

Rare Flower Thought Extinct In Vermont, Rediscovered

By 2 hours ago
  • Winged loosestrife was considered extirpated in Vermont until Vermont Fish & Wildlife botanist Everett Marshall spotted it in Monkton.
    Winged loosestrife was considered extirpated in Vermont until Vermont Fish & Wildlife botanist Everett Marshall spotted it in Monkton.
    Courtesy: Vt. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

A flowering plant thought to be extinct in Vermont has been rediscovered.

Winged loosestrife is a native plant related to the non-native invasive purple loosestrife.

It’s been considered extinct because it hasn’t been seen in Vermont since 1979.

Everett Marshall, a botanist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife was hiking with his wife, Deb Parrella, also a botanist, when she spotted the plant.

The two were exploring the Raven Ridge Natural Area in Monkton, which is owned by the Nature Conservancy.

Marshall says the plant was clearly loosestrife, but not the invasive variety.

“I realized that it was different, but I wasn’t familiar with the species,” he says.

After researching their find, they were able to identify it.  

Winged loosestrife (right) is smaller and more delicate than the more robust invasive purple loosestrife (left).
Credit Courtesy: Vt. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

The couple spotted the plant while using a boardwalk constructed in a wet meadow area. Marshall says the boardwalk was built just last year, making the location of the plants more accessible than in the past.  

He says winged loosetrife has never been common in Vermont. Before 1979, there are only eight records of the plant, dating back to the 1800s.

There’s evidence, however, that winged loosestrife has long been growing in the area where Marshall and Parella found it.  

“Our most famous botanist in Vermont, Cyrus Pringle, first collected the plant in Charlotte and this wet meadow is on the Monkton-Charlotte town line. So it’s likely that he actually collected it on the same site 132 years ago,” he says.

Marshall says he observed bumblebees and other insects collecting nectar from the plant, which has numerous flowering stems. 

“It really adds to the diversity of our state. In this case it not only has a function in the ecosystem, but it’s also a real beautiful plant, ” he says.

Marshall says its likely winged loosestrife grows in other Vermont locations.

The plant, which is smaller than purple loosestrife, prefers wet, undisturbed meadows.

Marshall  oversees Vermont’s Natural Heritage Inventory database, which catalogs rare and endangered plants and animals and significant natural communities.

Tags: 
The Frequency
Environment

Related Content

'Just Kind Of Creepy': Gnat Invasion Hits Windham County

By Jul 26, 2017
Aaron Brooke-deBock

A researcher at Middlebury College says the tick population has doubled, and in Rutland county the mosquito count is up by 30 percent. But down in southern Vermont there's an historic infestation of fungus gnats.

Dartmouth's Rare, Smelly Corpse Flower Is About To Bloom. Here's How To Watch

By Sep 22, 2016
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

A 7-foot exotic plant is expected to bloom at a Dartmouth greenhouse for the first time in nearly six years, and the school has made a live web stream available for those who can't make it to campus.

Burlington Cuts Use of Pesticide That Harms Bees

By Aug 16, 2016
carlotoffolo / iStock

The city of Burlington is stopping its use of a pesticide that harms bees, even before the official rules are written that could ban its use on municipal lands.