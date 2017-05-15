Related Program: 
'Raven Rock' And The U.S. Government's (Flawed) Plan To Survive A Nuclear Attack

By & 57 minutes ago
  A gigantic pillar of smoke with the familiar mushroom top climbs above Yucca Flat during nuclear detonation in Las Vegas, Nev., April 22, 1952.
    A gigantic pillar of smoke with the familiar mushroom top climbs above Yucca Flat during nuclear detonation in Las Vegas, Nev., April 22, 1952.
    AP
  Mannequins attend a "dinner party" thrown by Civil Defense officials who were testing the effects of an atomic explosion on houses and occupants on March 15, 1953. The first in a series of tests were held at the atomic proving grounds near Las Vegas, Nev.
    Mannequins attend a "dinner party" thrown by Civil Defense officials who were testing the effects of an atomic explosion on houses and occupants on March 15, 1953. The first in a series of tests were held at the atomic proving grounds near Las Vegas, Nev.
    Dick Strobel / AP
  This photo made by a U.S. Army automatic newsreel camera, shows the test explosion of the world's first atomic bomb at Alamagordo, N.M., on July 16, 1945. Known as Trinity, the plutonium bomb test capped a $2 billion effort, unprecedented in those times.
    This photo made by a U.S. Army automatic newsreel camera, shows the test explosion of the world's first atomic bomb at Alamagordo, N.M., on July 16, 1945. Known as Trinity, the plutonium bomb test capped a $2 billion effort, unprecedented in those times.
    AP

"The alternatives are to dig, die or get out — and we certainly don't want to die." That assessment in 1954 by a Midwestern governor encapsulates the massive but deeply problematic redundancy planning civilian and military leaders undertook to prepare for a Soviet nuclear attack. This shadowy legacy of the Cold War is explored in the new book Raven Rock by Vermont-based journalist Garrett Graff. 

Vermont Edition speaks with Graff about the book, and about his recent reporting into modern security questions around the Trump presidential campaign's connections with Russia, and the firing of the FBI director who was investigating them.

Disclosure: Garrett Graff is a member of the VPR Board of Directors.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 15, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

