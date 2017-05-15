'Raven Rock' And The U.S. Government's (Flawed) Plan To Survive A Nuclear Attack

"The alternatives are to dig, die or get out — and we certainly don't want to die." That assessment in 1954 by a Midwestern governor encapsulates the massive but deeply problematic redundancy planning civilian and military leaders undertook to prepare for a Soviet nuclear attack. This shadowy legacy of the Cold War is explored in the new book Raven Rock by Vermont-based journalist Garrett Graff.

Vermont Edition speaks with Graff about the book, and about his recent reporting into modern security questions around the Trump presidential campaign's connections with Russia, and the firing of the FBI director who was investigating them.

Disclosure: Garrett Graff is a member of the VPR Board of Directors.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 15, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.