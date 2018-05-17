Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Ray Vega Readies For 'Friday Night Jazz'

By & 59 minutes ago
  • Ray Vega takes over as the host of VPR's Friday Night Jazz on May 18.
    Ray Vega takes over as the host of VPR's Friday Night Jazz on May 18.
    Seth Cashman / Courtesy

Ray Vega is a senior lecturer at the University of Vermont, where he teaches jazz history, directs three jazz combos and heads up the jazz trumpet studio. He's a trumpeter, percussionist, composer and arranger, who has worked with some of the biggest names in jazz and Latin music. He's now added "radio host" to his busy schedule as he takes over the reins of VPR's Friday Night Jazz.

With his debut coming up, Ray spoke with Vermont Edition about his plans for the show and how he came to Vermont.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

To introduce you to the music behind the man behind the music, we asked Ray to share a few tracks that have played a significant role in his life. You can check out his choices here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
VPR Music

Related Content

Musician, Composer And Educator Ray Vega Joins VPR As Host Of 'Friday Night Jazz'

By May 3, 2018
Musician, composer and educator Ray Vega is the new host of Friday Night Jazz on VPR.
Seth Cashman

Trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator Ray Vega will join Vermont Public Radio this month as the new host of Friday Night Jazz.

Meet Ray Vega: The New Host Of 'Friday Night Jazz' Shares Songs Of Significance

By & Ray Vega 1 hour ago
Seth Cashman / courtesy

This Friday night, trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator Ray Vega takes over as the new host of Friday Night Jazz.

To introduce you to the man behind the music, we asked Vega to share a few tracks that have played a significant role in his life and provide a peek at what he keeps on regular rotation.