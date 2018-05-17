Ray Vega Readies For 'Friday Night Jazz'

Ray Vega is a senior lecturer at the University of Vermont, where he teaches jazz history, directs three jazz combos and heads up the jazz trumpet studio. He's a trumpeter, percussionist, composer and arranger, who has worked with some of the biggest names in jazz and Latin music. He's now added "radio host" to his busy schedule as he takes over the reins of VPR's Friday Night Jazz.

With his debut coming up, Ray spoke with Vermont Edition about his plans for the show and how he came to Vermont.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

To introduce you to the music behind the man behind the music, we asked Ray to share a few tracks that have played a significant role in his life. You can check out his choices here.