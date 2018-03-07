Re-Elected Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Looks Ahead At Next 3 Years

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has won a third term in office, fending off challenges from two left-leaning candidates in independents Carina Driscoll and Infinite Culcleasure.

More from VPR: Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Re-Elected

Weinberger won with about 48 percent of the vote, compared to around 35 percent for Driscoll and 16 percent for Culcleasure, according to the city's unofficial results.

VPR's Mitch Wertlieb spoke with Weinberger about his upcoming third term as mayor of Vermont's largest city. Listen above to that interview above.