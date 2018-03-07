Related Program: 
Re-Elected Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Looks Ahead At Next 3 Years

  • Miro Weinberger at Nectar's in Burlington on the night of Town Meeting Day 2018.
    Miro Weinberger speaks to a gaggle of reporters at Nectar's in Burlington on the night of Town Meeting Day 2018.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has won a third term in office, fending off challenges from two left-leaning candidates in independents Carina Driscoll and Infinite Culcleasure.

Weinberger won with about 48 percent of the vote, compared to around 35 percent for Driscoll and 16 percent for Culcleasure, according to the city's unofficial results.

VPR's Mitch Wertlieb spoke with Weinberger about his upcoming third term as mayor of Vermont's largest city. Listen above to that interview above.

