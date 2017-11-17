Related Program: 
The Real Deal On Fake News

    You know it's out there, but how can you spot fake news and combat it? We discuss those issues on "Vermont Edition."
Live call-in discussion: Where is the tipping point between a media source having a bias and one that is reporting fake news? And how can you spot news that really is fake?

Brendan Nyhan, Dartmouth College professor of government joins us to answer these questions and how to combat the preponderance of fake news.

He and his students recently issued a report — Real Solutions for Fake News? — that dives into the epidemic of fake news we're exposed to.

Post your questions or comments about fake news here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at noon, and rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

