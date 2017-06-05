Rebels Vs. Wolves: Mascot Name Change Looms Over South Burlington Budget Vote

On Tuesday, residents of South Burlington will vote on the local school budget. This will be the third time the city has tried to pass a budget this year, and the vote is tied up in a decision to drop the school district’s mascot name, the Rebels.

South Burlington students have chosen "the Wolves" as their new mascot name to replace the Rebels, but the debate over changing the name continues.

Nicole Higgins DeSmet, a reporter for the Burlington Free Press covering South Burlington and education, spoke with VPR's Henry Epp on the latest in advance of Tuesday's vote.

