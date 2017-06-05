Related Program: 
Rebels Vs. Wolves: Mascot Name Change Looms Over South Burlington Budget Vote

By & 17 minutes ago
  • A sign encouraging voters to reject the school budget and another to approve it on a lawn in South Burlington. The decision to change the school mascot name has loomed over the budget debate.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

On Tuesday, residents of South Burlington will vote on the local school budget. This will be the third time the city has tried to pass a budget this year, and the vote is tied up in a decision to drop the school district’s mascot name, the Rebels.

South Burlington students have chosen "the Wolves" as their new mascot name to replace the Rebels, but the debate over changing the name continues.

Nicole Higgins DeSmet, a reporter for the Burlington Free Press covering South Burlington and education, spoke with VPR's Henry Epp on the latest in advance of Tuesday's vote.

Listen to their conversation above.

