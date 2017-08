Interview originally aired in March 2016: The Chittenden Solid Waste District initiated a public art project — "The Art Of Recycling" — in collaboration with and funded by Dealer.com. Eight of the district's big receptacles were turned over to local artists to beautify. And they're pretty striking.

Vermont Edition's Jane Lindholm met with CSWD's marketing specialist Jonny Finity and local artist Mary Lacy to see a few of these containers and talk about the project.

Find photos of the containers here.