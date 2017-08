This piece originally aired in September 2016: In Rutland, a long-running radio show hosted by the late Joseph Chrusciel helped keep Polish music and culture alive for decades. Chrusciel, better known as "Uncle Joe" to his listeners, was a Sunday morning fixture for those who grew up in the area after World War II.

VPR's Nina Keck explored the history of Chrusciel's "Polish Hour" radio show and what it meant for the Polish community in the Rutland area.

Find photos that accompany this story here.