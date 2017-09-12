Rebroadcast: The Science Of Sleep

This interview originally aired in May 2017: We all know what it's like to be cranky the morning after a lousy night's sleep. But the consequences of a lot of people missing those few hours of shut-eye can be much more dire - including serious physical and mental health complications.

We're listening back to our conversation with Dr. Michael Sateia, a top expert on the science of sleep - and exploring the impact of sleeplessness on a modern society that might not value the importance of a night's rest.