Rebroadcast: The Science Of Sleep

By & 17 minutes ago

This interview originally aired in May 2017: We all know what it's like to be cranky the morning after a lousy night's sleep. But the consequences of a lot of people missing those few hours of shut-eye can be much more dire - including serious physical and mental health complications.

We're listening back to our conversation with Dr. Michael Sateia, a top expert on the science of sleep - and exploring the impact of sleeplessness on a modern society that might not value the importance of a night's rest.

On The Importance Of Sleep

May 24, 2017
Tossing and turning all night, or drowsiness caused by staying up to play World of Warcraft too long into the night, might seem like mild irritants. But the consequences of lack of sleep can be much more dire.