This interview originally aired in May 2017: Scientists and engineers take spider silk very seriously. It has a combined strength and elasticity that humans manufacturing still can't match. And it's a still mystery exactly how the arachnids pull that off.

University of Vermont biology professor Ingi Agnarsson, an expert on spiders, is trying to figure out this impressive trick by sequencing the genetic code of the spiders themselves. Back in May, Ingi spoke to Vermont Edition about his research.