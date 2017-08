This interview originally aired in April 2016: The high school members of the slam poetry group "Muslim Girls Making Change" — Balkisa Abdikadir, Hawa Adam, Lena Ginawi and Kiran Waqar — talk to Vermont Edition about the formation of the group, their inspirations, their writing process and their personal experiences in Vermont. Also, the group performs one of their original pieces "Wake Up America."

Find a video of the group's appearance on Vermont Edition here.