Reception Notes: VPR 107.9 WVPS & VPR Classical At 106.9 Woodstock

VPR 107.9 in Burlington and VPR Classical 106.9 in Woodstock will be off the air for maintenance at various times this month.

VPR 107.9 WVPS Burlington

Vermont Public Radio on 107.9 WVPS, and its associated translators, will be off air during the early morning hours of 5/23 Tues and 5/24 Wed, between 1 - 4:30 a.m. (approximately). We apologize for the inconvenience.

VPR Classical 106.9 FM Woodstock

Our VPR Classical station at 106.9 FM in Woodstock is off the air for several weeks beginning on Wednesday, May 17, in order for engineers to move the translator to a new location.

We apologize for the inconvenience. In the meantime, you may be able to receive VPR Classical by tuning to WNCH 88.1 FM in Norwich, with an HD Radio or via the online streams at VPR.net and our mobile apps.

We'll update this post when reception is restored. Thanks for your patience during this necessary work.